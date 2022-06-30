Wrong-way driver stopped along Loop 202

A wrong-way driver was stopped along Loop 202 South Mountain early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say calls started to come in about the wrong-way driver around 12:10 a.m.

Troopers stopped the vehicle, which was reportedly heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, along L-202 near Elliot Road. It's not clear where the driver got on the freeway or how far the driver was traveling in the wrong lanes, but DPS did say they became aware of the vehicle near 32nd Street.

No crashes were reported during the incident.

DPS has not given further information about the driver or what led to the driver traveling in the wrong lanes.