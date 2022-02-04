Wrong-way driver involved in crash near SR-51 and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two people were hurt in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., DPS received a call about a driver headed southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 51 near Northern Avenue.

A short time later, the wrong-way vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle near Thomas Road.

The occupants of both vehicles were injured, but the seriousness of those injuries is not yet known.

DPS is investigating what led to the crash.