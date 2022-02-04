Watch
Traffic

Actions

Wrong-way driver involved in crash near SR-51 and Thomas Road

items.[0].videoTitle
A wrong-way crash occurred near Thomas Road on SR-51 early Friday morning.
sr51 wrong way driver
Posted at 4:32 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 07:08:04-05

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two people were hurt in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., DPS received a call about a driver headed southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 51 near Northern Avenue.

A short time later, the wrong-way vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle near Thomas Road.

The occupants of both vehicles were injured, but the seriousness of those injuries is not yet known.

DPS is investigating what led to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV