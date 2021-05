PHOENIX — Police say a woman is dead after a fiery crash involving two cars near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when an Infiniti struck a Jeep at a high rate of speed. The Jeep driver was attempting to make a left turn when the crash occurred.

Phoenix police say the Jeep driver, 28-year-old Charissa Coleman, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 34-year-old Infiniti driver remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.