Six children, woman hurt in school bus crash near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue

PHOENIX — A school bus with dozens of students on board was involved in a crash near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue.

Six children were hurt, and a woman was hospitalized in critical conditon, according to Phoenix fire officials. More than 60 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Video from the scene showed a passenger vehicle that appeared to have struck the side of the bus. A large group of people was seen outside a nearby restaurant with a group of first responders.

KNXV

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.