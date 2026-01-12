Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026 festivals, celebrations, and parades across the Valley

PHOENIX — If you're interested in observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day, here are some events taking place across the Valley in the days leading up to January 19, as well as on the holiday itself:

Chandler Multicultural Festival

This January, as part of Chandler’s Celebration of Unity events, the Chandler Multicultural Festival will celebrate its 31st year.

This longstanding tradition honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the principles of the civil rights movement by fostering community through cultural activities, connections, and inclusion.

Admission is free for the festival, and you can find the event itinerary right here.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.] in Chandler

When: Saturday, January 17, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Expect several local non-profits and service organizations, live music featuring local artists, cultural and arts-based activities, and food trucks. You can find the event’s schedule right here.



When: Saturday, January 17, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Centennial Plaza, behind Peoria City Hall, 8401 W. Monroe Street.

Commemorative Candlelight Service - Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church

Where: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church [1401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

When: Sunday, January 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the event can be found here.

Martin Luther King march & festival

When: Monday, January 19.

The march will take place at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church (1401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix), where guests are asked to assemble at 8:45 a.m. with the march beginning promptly at 9 a.m. Additional information about the march can be found here.

Following the march, a festival will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park (67 W. Culver St.) and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More details about the festival can be found here.

AZMLK Commemorative March

Where: Monday, January 19, beginning at 8:45 a.m., the march begins at 9 a.m.

When: Eastlake Park [1549 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix. More information about the event can be found here.

MLK Parade & Festival

Under the theme Mission Possible: Building Bridges...Building Community, the of Mesa will honor Dr. King’s legacy by highlighting the power of unity, inclusion, and community growth.”



Where: According to the city’s website, the parade runs down Center St. and the festival is at the Plaza [56 E. Main St.] at Mesa City Center.

When: Monday, January 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found here.

The video in the player above showcases events taking place across the Valley this January - read more about it right here.