Woman hit, killed by car in Glendale near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road overnight

GLENDALE, AZ — A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Glendale overnight, police say.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around midnight for reports of an injured person in the roadway.

Officials determined that a vehicle had struck the victim, identified as a 46-year-old woman, who later died at a hospital.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

It's unknown at this time what led to the crash, and officials have not yet said what led up to it.