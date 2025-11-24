Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman found to be impaired after driving wrong way on US 60 in East Valley

Multiple drivers had to swerve to avoid collisions with the wrong-way driver, DPS says
MESA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a woman was arrested on DUI and endangerment charges after driving the wrong way along US 60 in the East Valley.

Officials say witnesses reported a vehicle headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic near Crismon Road (milepost 191) around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Several drivers reportedly had to swerve out of the way to avoid collisions with the wrong-way driver, according to DPS.

Mesa police were able to intercept the wrong-way vehicle about five miles down the road, near milepost 186.

The woman driving the vehicle was said to be impaired and was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges.

No injuries were reported during this wrong-way incident.

