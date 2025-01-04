Loop 202 Santan at Lindsay Road reopens after deadly crash

GILBERT, AZ — The westbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain have reopened at Lindsay Road after a deadly crash Friday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash.

DPS says the crash started when a vehicle lost control and collided with a barrier wall on the right shoulder. That vehicle came to a stop perpendicular to the roadway and was blocking travel lanes.

Three people in that vehicle got out and stood by the vehicle. At that time, a second vehicle struck the blocking vehicle and two of those three people.

The second vehicle caught fire after the crash.

DPS has confirmed the crash is deadly, but it's not clear how many people were killed or how many others were injured.

This crash is under investigation.