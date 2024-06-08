Westbound lanes of US 60 closed at Power Road due to crash

Westbound lanes of US 60 are closed at Power Road due to a crash Friday evening.

Multiple vehicles are involved, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials say there were injuries as a result of the crash, but the amount of people hurt and their conditions are currently unknown.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

*CLOSURE*



US 60 westbound is now CLOSED at Power Road due to the crash.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.



US 60 westbound is now CLOSED at Power Road due to the crash. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 8, 2024

