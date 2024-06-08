Watch Now
Westbound lanes of US 60 closed at Power Road due to crash

Crash involves multiple vehicles
Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 07, 2024

Westbound lanes of US 60 are closed at Power Road due to a crash Friday evening.

Multiple vehicles are involved, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials say there were injuries as a result of the crash, but the amount of people hurt and their conditions are currently unknown.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

