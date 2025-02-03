Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Westbound I-10 closed at US 60 after crash involving pedestrian

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Gi07dBLWIAAfXHu.png
Posted
and last updated

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at US 60 after a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

Department of Transportation officials have not provided any information regarding injuries.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 for the latest information online and on-air.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen