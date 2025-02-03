Westbound I-10 closed at US 60 after crash involving pedestrian

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at US 60 after a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.
Department of Transportation officials have not provided any information regarding injuries.
There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
UPDATE: I-10 WB is now CLOSED at US 60/SR 143 due to the crash. The CD lanes remain open.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 3, 2025
