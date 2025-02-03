Westbound I-10 closed at US 60 after crash involving pedestrian

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at US 60 after a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

Department of Transportation officials have not provided any information regarding injuries.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

UPDATE: I-10 WB is now CLOSED at US 60/SR 143 due to the crash. The CD lanes remain open.



Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 and the AZ511 app:

📱: https://t.co/0mekn2WR9f

📱: https://t.co/UaWJeK4W3w pic.twitter.com/5DKPVScJIa — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 3, 2025

