Weekend traffic: Road projects planned on Loop 101 and Loop 202

Heads up, drivers! Some weekend road projects may impact traffic around the Valley.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and prepare for detours as needed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Williams Field and Higley roads in the Southeast Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 19) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert Road, Lindsey Road and Val Vista Drive also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Williams Field or Germann roads to Higley Road to reach eastbound Loop 202. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is another alternate route.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Arizona Avenue and Alma School Road in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 17) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 19th and 31st avenues in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 17) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.