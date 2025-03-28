Weekend traffic: Eastbound I-10 closed in the Valley, plus other restrictions to know about

Heads up, drivers! There are some road closures and restrictions that may impact your weekend commute.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation website, drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 31) for a traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street (downtown Phoenix) and Baseline Road closed (including the southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10). Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Southbound SR 143 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Note: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Allow extra travel time.
- Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure will detour to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and can use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe to either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). I-10 drivers also can avoid the closure by detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. Note: Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 31).
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Alma School and Dobson roads from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (March 30) for message sign removal (widening project). Eastbound Loop 202 HOV lane closed between Dobson and Alma School roads.
- Westbound Loop 202 Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using Germann or Pecos roads as alternate routes to travel beyond closure.
- State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight at Cement Plant Road (Mammoth Way) and the Gila River Bridge north of Maricopa from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (March 28-29) for pavement maintenance. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones. Note: SR 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight at Casa Blanca Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (March 30-31).