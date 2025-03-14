Watch Now
Weekend traffic alert: Valley freeway closures and restrictions

Heads up, drivers! Here are some of the freeway restrictions to know about this weekend.
Heads up, drivers! Here's what to know when it comes to driving on Valley freeways this weekend.

Improvement projects will require an overnight closure and other restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

  • Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed overnight between Country Club and Mesa drives in the East Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (ending March 17) for bridge maintenance. Eastbound on-ramps closed at Dobson and Alma School roads. Detour: Take Southern Avenue or Baseline Road to reenter US 60 beyond the closure.   
  • Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to four lanes (two left lanes closed) overnight between Mesa and Country Club drives in the East Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (ending March 17) for bridge maintenance. Drivers should budget extra time and slow down in the work zone.
  • Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed under Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (ending Monday, March 17) for bridge work. Westbound Detour: Take northbound Loop 101 frontage road to westbound Bell Road and use southbound frontage road. Eastbound Detour: Take southbound frontage road to eastbound Raintree Drive and use northbound frontage road.
  • Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Cave Creek Road and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (March 15) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound on-ramp at Cave Creek Road closed. Drivers should budget extra time and slow down in the work zone.
  • Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes (right lane closed) between Val Vista Dr and Lindsay Rd from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (March 15) for barrier shift as part of widening project. Drivers should budget extra time and slow down in the work zone. Note: Westbound on-ramp at Val Vista Drive will close for approximately 60 days beginning at 10 p.m. Friday. Drivers can use westbound on-ramps at Santan Village Parkway or Lindsay Road.
  • Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (March 15) for traffic-monitoring equipment installation as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Drivers can use the I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com

