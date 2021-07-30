Weekend traffic alert: ADOT continues I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, other road closures

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your travel plans, including continued work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. ADOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on the project next Wednesday.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the US 60 interchange in Tempe and Chandler Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 2) for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray roads closed. Please allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid closure and connect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. Eastbound I-10 drivers in the West Valley/Buckeye area with plans to travel beyond Phoenix can consider using southbound SR 85 to eastbound I-8 to connect with I-10 in the Casa Grande area.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Tatum Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 2) for lane striping as part of widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detour: Alternate freeway routes to the East Valley include southbound I-17 or southbound SR 51 to reach eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Local traffic can consider using eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to travel beyond the Loop 101 closure.
- Central Avenue closed in both directions at Interstate 17 south of downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (July 31) for bridge work. Central Avenue limited to local traffic only in areas between Buckeye and Broadway roads.
- Detour: Alternate routes include Seventh Avenue or 16th Street (Seventh Street closed in the area).
- Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight in areas between State Route 85 and Verrado Way in Buckeye from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (Aug. 1-3) for initial paving work as part of widening project.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.
- Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) ramp to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Mesa closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 1) for pavement maintenance.
- Detour: Consider using northbound Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to access westbound Loop 202.
- Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions should be expected this summer in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.