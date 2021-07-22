First phase of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project begins this weekend

PHOENIX — After more than a decade of planning, pavement removal work will cause closures this weekend in the Valley for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. This is 11 miles of roadway between I-10 between I-17 and Loop 202 (the Santan and South Mountain Freeways)

The Arizona Department of Transportation said I-10 westbound will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 23 until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 26 from the Loop 202 to the US 60.

The department suggests drivers on I-10 westbound exit onto eastbound Loop 202 (Santan) to get on the northbound Loop 101 (Price). Drivers should travel northbound from there to access westbound US 60 to travel on westbound I-10 after this closure. ADOT has created this detour video to help:

ADOT also reported westbound I-10 on-ramps from Loop 202, Chandler Boulevard, Ray Road, Warner Road, and Elliot Road will be closed. They suggested utilizing Baseline Road to get on the I-10 westbound while ramp closures are in place.

