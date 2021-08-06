Weekend construction will cause road closures near Sky Harbor for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your travel plans, including continued work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. ADOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on the project next Wednesday.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between the US 60 interchange and 40th Street near Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 9) for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps between Baseline Road and 40th Street closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Please allow extra travel time, plan for a lengthy detour and expect heavy traffic.
- Detours: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and can connect with I-10 at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange near downtown Phoenix. Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the westbound I-10 closure and connect with I-10 in west Phoenix. Westbound I-10 drivers in the Casa Grande area with plans to travel beyond Phoenix can consider using westbound I-8 to northbound SR 85 to connect with I-10 in the Buckeye area.
- Please Note - Airport Access: East Valley drivers who normally would use westbound I-10/northbound SR 143 to Sky Harbor Airport should plan an alternate route including Loop 101 to Loop 202 WB (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach exits to airport.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Tatum Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 9) for lane striping as part of widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detour: Alternate freeway routes to the East Valley include southbound I-17 or southbound SR 51 to reach eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Local traffic can consider using eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to travel beyond the Loop 101 closure.
- State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in either direction in areas between Casa Blanca Road and Cobblestone Farms Drive (Maricopa area) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 9) for pavement maintenance.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.
- Central Avenue closed in both directions at Interstate 17 south of downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Aug. 7) for bridge work. Central Avenue limited to local traffic only in areas between Buckeye and Broadway roads.
- Detour: Alternate routes include Seventh Avenue or 16th Street (Seventh Street closed in the area).
- Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions should be expected this summer in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.