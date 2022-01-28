Weekend construction to cause closures near Sky Harbor

ADOT crews have a few construction projects scheduled this weekend, including work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project that will occur near Sky Harbor Airport. Have travel plans? Make sure to check out the alternate routes before heading out.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 31) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads also closed. Westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. DETOURS: Traffic detouring onto northbound SR 143 can use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach the downtown Phoenix area. Avoid traffic backups by using alternate freeway routes, including westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Westbound I-10 drivers also can use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area.
- Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road in Buckeye closed for approximately six weeks from 10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 28) to mid-March 2022 for reconstruction as part of the ongoing I-10 widening project. DETOURS: Westbound I-10 traffic can exit to southbound Watson Road and use westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road. Drivers on Miller Road can enter eastbound I-10 by using eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes (left lane closed) between Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday (Jan. 29) and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 30) for maintenance. Please use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.