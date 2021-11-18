I-10 Broadway Curve Project to expand after the holidays

TEMPE, AZ — A warning for drivers... After the holidays ADOT says to prepare for heavy construction as the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project kicks into high gear.

“This truly is the largest urban freeway reconstruction project we’ve ever done,” said ADOT spokesperson Kim Noetzel.

Stretching 11 miles between the Loop 202 South Mountain San Tan Freeway and the I-17, ADOT says the Broadway Curve sees 300,000 drivers a day and they anticipate that number to grow over the next four years.

ADOT says the project goal is to reduce that congestion.

"There are so many benefits when you reduce congestion. Number one is safety. It will also reduce travel times so your drive will be much less. And there are also benefits to air quality because you have fewer vehicles idling on the freeway," Noetzel said.

The project includes the reconstruction of bridges and inner changes at the US60 and State Route 143.

“One of the most exciting features of this project are the collector-distributor roads,” Noetzel added.

These will be two to three-lane roads running parallel to the I-10 between Baseline Road and 40th St. Eliminating dangerous maneuvering on and off the freeway at US60 and the 143.

“And that means the mainline lanes of I-10 will be for through traffic only,” Noetzel said.

She says drivers will get a holiday break until early January with no planned lane closures through that time but expect a heavy ramp-up in construction to start the New Year.

“We’re not going to sugarcoat it. There are going to be a lot of impacts over the next three years while construction is underway,” Noetzel said.

“Primarily on the section of I-10 south of Baseline Road. One of our commitments is to get the eastbound section of I-10 south of Baseline Road open in 2022, fully completed.”

Businesses and drivers in the path of construction taking the news in stride.

“I think it’s good, it’s progress you know, and it’s showing that we are growing,” said Chandler driver, Gerald Grimes.

The total project cost is $776 million, already paid for through federal funds and local tax dollars.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in 2024.

“This is literally going to transform the way that section of the I-10 looks and the way drivers utilize that section of the I-10 It’s really fantastic!” Noetzel said.

The project is so large, ADOT has created a separate app for drivers and businesses to follow along with closures and progress. You can find the app under "The Curve" in the app store.