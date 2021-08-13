Weekend construction projects impacting football and airport traffic

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has multiple construction projects going on this weekend that may impact your travel plans to the Cardinals preseason game or the airport with continued work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and 40th Street near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 16) for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 (at the Mini-Stack) will be closed. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed. Please allow extra travel time, plan for detours and expect heavy traffic.
- Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic in the downtown Phoenix area can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and use westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers on I-10 in west Phoenix also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and connect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. Eastbound I-10 drivers in the West Valley/Buckeye area with plans to travel beyond Phoenix can consider using southbound SR 85 and eastbound I-8 to connect with I-10 in the Casa Grande area.
- Please Note: The eastbound/southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from the north Valley is an additional route to the East Valley.
- Airport Access: From southbound I-17, exit to northbound 16th Street and use eastbound Buckeye Road (follow signage) to Sky Harbor Airport. Drivers also can use westbound I-10 exits to the airport, including Buckeye Road. Airport exits also will be available from eastbound Loop 202 and southbound State Route 143.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Scottsdale Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 16) for widening project. Northbound Loop 101 one-ramps at Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detour: Alternate freeway routes from the East Valley include westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure. Local traffic can consider using westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard or westbound Thompson Peak Parkway to Scottsdale Road to connect with Loop 101 beyond the closure.
- Note: Tatum Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 16). Traffic will detour on local routes, including Mayo Boulevard, 56th Street and Deer Valley Drive.
- State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in either direction in areas between Casa Blanca Road and Cobblestone Farms Drive (Maricopa area) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 16) for pavement maintenance.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.
- Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight in areas between Watson Road and SR 85 in the Buckeye area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Aug. 15-Sept. 10) for widening project.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.
- Northern Arizona Travel Note: Interstate 40 lane restrictions should be expected this summer in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours - including on weekends.