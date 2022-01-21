Weekend construction focuses on Broadway Curve project and the East Valley

Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 24) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will remain open for eastbound Broadway Road traffic.

Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes in either direction overnight in areas between Elliot and Higley roads in the southeast Valley from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Jan. 23-27) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down and stay alert for highway crews and equipment.