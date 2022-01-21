Weekend construction focuses on Broadway Curve project and the East Valley

PHOENIX — ADOT crews have a few construction projects scheduled this weekend, including work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Higley Road and Val Vista Drive in the Gilbert area from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 24) for work on the Lindsay Road interchange project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Power Road, Williams Field Road and San Tan Village Parkway also closed.
- DETOUR: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate westbound routes, including Warner or Ray roads, to Val Vista Drive.
Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 24) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will remain open for eastbound Broadway Road traffic.
- DETOURS: Local detours will be in place. Eastbound I-10 drivers can reach eastbound Broadway Road by exiting to eastbound Baseline Road and using northbound Priest Drive. Westbound I-10 drivers can access westbound Broadway Road by exiting to southbound 40th Street.
Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes in either direction overnight in areas between Elliot and Higley roads in the southeast Valley from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Jan. 23-27) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down and stay alert for highway crews and equipment.