Watch for West Valley and East Valley road closures this holiday weekend (April 15-18)

Arizona Department of Transportation crews have a few construction projects scheduled this holiday weekend that will close or restrict two Arizona roadways in both the East Valley and the West Valley.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Avondale Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 18) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 also closed between Thomas Road and I-10. Both southbound Loop 101 ramps to I-10 (east- and westbound) closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps from 75th to 107th avenues closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Indian School Road closed.
- DETOURS: Drivers on westbound I-10 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to travel beyond the closure. Due to expected congestion along McDowell Road, drivers on southbound Loop 101 can consider exiting at Indian School Road and using local routes to reach I-10 beyond the ramp or freeway closures. Note: Westbound I-10 travelers in the Casa Grande area with no plans to stop in Phoenix can avoid this closure by using westbound I-8 to northbound SR 85 to reach I-10 in the Buckeye area.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and SR 143/48th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (April 16) for bridgework as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 will remain open.
- DETOUR: Allow extra travel time. Please be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.