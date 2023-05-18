VIDEO: DPS dashcam video shows moment troopers ram wrong-way vehicle along SR 51

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have released a video showing the moment its troopers intentionally crashed into a wrong-way driver last week.

DPS says just before 2 a.m. on May 11, a wrong-way driver got onto State Route 51 in Phoenix driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

The driver, an 82-year-old woman who was believed to be confused, allegedly drove the wrong way on the highway for about five miles.

Dashcam video was released Wednesday by DPS, showing the moment when troopers stopped the wrong-way driver by intentionally crashing into the vehicle head-on near Glendale Avenue.

Watch the full video shared by DPS in the player above.

Fortunately, the driver appeared to be traveling at a low speed when the collision occurred and no major injuries were reported.

The troopers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital, and the wrong-way driver also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says impairment was not a factor in the crash. There is no indication that the driver will face any charges at this time.