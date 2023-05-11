Two DPS troopers hurt after crashing into wrong-way driver on SR 51 near Glendale Avenue

PHOENIX — Two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are hurt after they collided with a wrong-way driver on SR 51 near Glendale Avenue early Thursday morning.

DPS says just before 2 a.m., a wrong-way driver got onto SR 51 driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

They add that the driver, who was an 82-year-old woman, drove the wrong way on the highway for about five miles.

Two DPS troopers stopped the wrong-way driver by intentionally crashing into the vehicle near Glendale Avenue.

Both troopers had minor injuries after the accident. They self-transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says impairment has been ruled out as a factor in this incident. They believe the woman was confused.

The roadway was closed for a time but has since reopened.