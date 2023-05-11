Watch Now
Two DPS troopers hurt after crashing into wrong-way driver on SR 51 near Glendale Avenue

The elderly woman reportedly traveled the wrong way on SR 51 for about five miles
Two DPS troopers were hurt after they stopped a wrong-way driver by colliding with the vehicle on SR-51 near Glendale Avenue.
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 09:53:05-04

PHOENIX — Two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are hurt after they collided with a wrong-way driver on SR 51 near Glendale Avenue early Thursday morning.

DPS says just before 2 a.m., a wrong-way driver got onto SR 51 driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

They add that the driver, who was an 82-year-old woman, drove the wrong way on the highway for about five miles.

Two DPS troopers stopped the wrong-way driver by intentionally crashing into the vehicle near Glendale Avenue.

Both troopers had minor injuries after the accident. They self-transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says impairment has been ruled out as a factor in this incident. They believe the woman was confused.

The roadway was closed for a time but has since reopened.

