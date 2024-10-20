US 60 reopens near Apache Junction after downed power line

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Both directions of US 60 were closed near Apache Junction on Sunday due to a downed power line.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, US 60 was closed at Mountain View Road for several hours. The roadway reopened just before 2:30 p.m.

A downed power line caused the closure, but what led to the downed power line was not immediately known. ABC15 reached out to officials for more information, but we have not yet heard back.

Salt River Project says no major power outages have been reported in the area.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.