U.S. 60 in Tempe fully reopens following weeks of repairs due to water main break

TEMPE, AZ — The US 60 near McClintock Drive in Tempe fully reopened late Sunday night, weeks after a water main break shut down the freeway.

The westbound lanes reopened at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night, following the completion of concrete paving and other work, according to ADOT.

Both directions of US 60 were closed earlier this month due to a water main break.

Additionally, the eastbound off-ramp at McClintock Drive has reopened. The lane restrictions on McClintock Drive remain in place.

Officials say any future work that would cause the US 60 to be restricted will be scheduled in advance.