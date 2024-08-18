Two people dead after reported DUI wrong-way crash near Loop 202 and Elliot Road

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a reported DUI wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in the West Valley Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials tell us they received a notification that a wrong-way driver was getting on Loop 202 near Elliot Road around 2:15 Sunday morning.

They say seconds later, that vehicle hit another vehicle head-on on the Loop 202.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, but they were able to keep control of their car and come to a stop.

The drivers of the first two vehicles both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

Their identities have not been released.

The drivers were the only occupants in those two vehicles.

The people in the third vehicle were reportedly not hurt.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

This is the 14th reported wrong-way crash on Valley freeways so far in 2024.

It is the sixth deadly wrong-way crash, according to ABC15 data. At least nine people were killed in those accidents.