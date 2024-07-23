Two pedestrians killed along Van Buren Street in downtown Phoenix area overnight

PHOENIX — Two pedestrians were killed along Van Buren Street in the downtown Phoenix area within a matter of hours overnight.

Phoenix police say the first incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Monday near Central Avenue and Van Buren. A city bus reportedly struck a man, killing him.

What led to the crash is under investigation and police have not identified the victim.

The second collision occurred along Van Buren at 19th Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A man was found lying in the roadway with serious injuries and police say the vehicle that was involved took off from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials have not identified the victim or provided further information about the suspect driver or vehicle.

The areas around each scene were shut down due to the investigations but have since reopened.