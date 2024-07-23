Man dies after being struck by bus near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after he was hit and run over by a city bus late Monday night.

Officials say it happened near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, the man was attempting to get the bus to stop while the driver was turning right onto Central Avenue.

The man banged on the door and began walking next to the bus. Police say the bus driver "did not stop due to the area not being designated as a bus stop."

"The pedestrian lost his footing and fell into the roadway after which he was struck by the bus," read a release from Phoenix police.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other details have been released.

This crash was one of two overnight where a pedestrian was hit and killed on Van Buren Street. The second was a hit-and-run crash and police are still searching for the driver.