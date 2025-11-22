Two killed, one seriously injured in fiery crash at Central Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured in a fiery crash at Central Avenue and Baseline Road early this morning.

The deadly crash occurred at about 1:40 a.m. when two cars collided in the intersection, Phoenix police said.

One of the vehicles became engulfed in fire following the crash.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames, but two individuals were killed as a result of the collision.

A third person from one of the cars was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Further details of the crash are under investigation, police said.