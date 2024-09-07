Two hurt after overnight crash on I-10 near University Drive

PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a serious crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near University Drive.

When troopers arrived, they found two cars involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene.

One person is in critical condition, and the other has non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in the area as DPS continues to investigate what led up to the crash.