Two adults hurt in crash involving ATV, semi-truck shuts down portion of MC 85 in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A crash involving a semi-truck and ATV left two adults with serious injuries late Wednesday night in Goodyear.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 11 p.m. along MC 85 near Bullard Avenue.

Two adults who were on the ATV were taken to a hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, deputies say.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Both traffic directions along MC 85 were shut down due to the investigation. It's not yet clear what led to the crash.