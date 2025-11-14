Truck carrying hot asphalt overturns on Loop 101 near Raintree Drive

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Southbound Loop 101 is partially blocked in Scottsdale due to an overturned truck.

The crash is blocking the HOV and left lanes on Loop 101 Pima near Raintree Drive.

The truck was carrying hot asphalt and spilled onto the roadway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

It's unclear if there were any injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

There is no estimated time for when the freeway will fully reopen.