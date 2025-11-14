Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Truck carrying hot asphalt overturns on Loop 101 near Raintree Drive

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Loop 101 near Raintree Drive crash
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Southbound Loop 101 is partially blocked in Scottsdale due to an overturned truck.

The crash is blocking the HOV and left lanes on Loop 101 Pima near Raintree Drive.

The truck was carrying hot asphalt and spilled onto the roadway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

It's unclear if there were any injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

There is no estimated time for when the freeway will fully reopen.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch, pause, record & replay live sports with Tablo!