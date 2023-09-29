Traveling around the West Valley or Sky Harbor? Plan for weekend construction on I-10

Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley to work on a few freeway projects this weekend.

On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following closures and restrictions:



Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 303 and Dysart Road in the West Valley from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30) for pavement sealing. North- and southbound Loop 303 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Perryville Road/187th Avenue also closed . Please allow extra travel time.

Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road to Dysart Road to reconnect with I-10. Primary detours will be signed. Eastbound MC 85 is another detour option. Southbound Loop 303 drivers can exit at Indian School or Thomas roads and use southbound Cotton Lane to eastbound McDowell Road. Traffic on northbound Cotton Lane/Loop 303 can exit to eastbound Van Buren Street (to travel beyond closure). Note: Crews will reopen sections of I-10 as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.

in the West Valley from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30) for pavement sealing. . Please allow extra travel time.