Traveling around the West Valley or Sky Harbor? Plan for weekend construction on I-10

Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley to work on a few freeway projects this weekend.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 303 and Dysart Road in the West Valley from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30) for pavement sealing. North- and southbound Loop 303 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Perryville Road/187th Avenue also closed. Please allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road to Dysart Road to reconnect with I-10. Primary detours will be signed. Eastbound MC 85 is another detour option. Southbound Loop 303 drivers can exit at Indian School or Thomas roads and use southbound Cotton Lane to eastbound McDowell Road. Traffic on northbound Cotton Lane/Loop 303 can exit to eastbound Van Buren Street (to travel beyond closure).
- Note: Crews will reopen sections of I-10 as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between Verrado Way and Loop 303 from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 1) for pavement sealing. Please allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at Verrado Way will travel south to eastbound Yuma Road and can use northbound Cotton Lane to access eastbound I-10 beyond closure. Eastbound MC 85 is another detour option.
- Note: Crews will reopen sections of I-10 as the pavement sealing work progresses on Sunday.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 2) for traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (airport exit) closed.
- Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 (at the SR 51 Mini-Stack) or eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101 and westbound US 60. For airport access from Loop 202, consider using southbound 44th Street. For more info please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 2) for traffic shift. Sky Harbor Airport traffic can exit westbound I-10 at 24th Street or Buckeye Road. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Detour to the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street.