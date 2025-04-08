Three seriously hurt in crash near 19th Avenue and Vineyard Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people are hospitalized with serious injuries after an early morning crash near 19th Avenue and Vineyard Road in Phoenix.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Phoenix Fire Department officials.

Fire officials say a woman was in extremely critical condition after the crash and two men were in critical condition.

ABC15 crews at the scene talked with police who said the crash is under investigation, but it appears that one of the vehicles involved may have run a red light.

No one was believed to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to preliminary information.

The investigation is ongoing.