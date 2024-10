TEMPE, AZ — Three people are seriously hurt after a car crashed into a group of bicyclists in Tempe Sunday morning.

Tempe police say they were called to the area on College Avenue just south of Apache Boulevard for the reported crash.

Three of the bicyclists were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle and its driver stayed at the scene, and the driver is cooperating with police.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.