Tanker truck, vehicles involved in crash near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — First responders are working to contain a hazardous situation caused by a crash in the West Valley.

Glendale police say two passenger cars and a tanker truck were involved in a crash near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road, leading to the hazardous situation.

Police say the tanker, which was transporting oxygen, was compromised and crews are working to contain the chemicals. Crews are working to offload the chemical.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be the aftermath of a vehicle fire due to the crash and crews spraying the vehicles with a large amount of water.

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt or what led to the crash.

Glendale fire officials say there is no active threat to anyone nearby.

Drivers should avoid the area due to closures.