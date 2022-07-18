SR 87 shut down due to storm damage

Strong monsoon storms Sunday night have caused an extended closure of SR 87 in the northeast Valley.

Arizona Department of Transportation said late Sunday night that SR 87 was shut down in both directions due to debris in the road and weather damage.

ADOT

Northbound lanes are closed at L-202 Red Mountain, while southbound lanes are shut down at Shea Boulevard.

According to the ADOT website, power lines are also down in the area.

SR 87 is expected to be closed for at least 24 hours, ADOT says.

A portion of US 60 was also restricted Sunday night due to flooding as heavy monsoon storms moved through the Valley, quickly dropping more than an inch of rain in some East Valley areas.