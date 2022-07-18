RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 17

PHOENIX — Monsoon rain is falling around the Valley. How much has fallen in your area?
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10 p.m. on July 17.
Chandler: 0.04"
El Mirage: 0.20"
Gilbert: 0.43"
Litchfield Park: 0.04"
Luke AFB: 0.51"
Mesa (Reid Park): 0.98"
Phoenix Zoo: 0.08"
Scottsdale: 0.31"
Sun City West: 0.12"
Surprise: 0.24"
Tempe: 0.24"