RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 17

PHOENIX — Monsoon rain is falling around the Valley. How much has fallen in your area?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 10 p.m. on July 17.

Chandler: 0.04"

El Mirage: 0.20"

Gilbert: 0.43"

Litchfield Park: 0.04"

Luke AFB: 0.51"

Mesa (Reid Park): 0.98"

Phoenix Zoo: 0.08"

Scottsdale: 0.31"

Sun City West: 0.12"

Surprise: 0.24"

Tempe: 0.24"