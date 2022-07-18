US 60 lanes restricted due to heavy rain near Val Vista Drive

GILBERT — Flooding due to heavy rains have caused lane restrictions on the US 60 near Val Vista Drive Sunday night.

Both east and westbound traffic is restricted to the leftmost lanes.

UPDATE: The left lanes ONLY are open on US 60 near Val Vista Drive (both directions). Please be prepared to merge left.#Aztraffic #US60 https://t.co/WVL00KopLD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 18, 2022

Traffic was temporarily restricted to only the HOV lanes.

The town of Gilbert received 0.43" of rain Sunday night.

ADOT camera footage appeared to show a vehicle stuck in the water.

When driving in monsoon conditions, remember turn around, don't drown.