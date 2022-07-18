Watch Now
US 60 lanes restricted due to heavy rain near Val Vista Drive

Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 01:16:50-04

GILBERT — Flooding due to heavy rains have caused lane restrictions on the US 60 near Val Vista Drive Sunday night.

Both east and westbound traffic is restricted to the leftmost lanes.

Traffic was temporarily restricted to only the HOV lanes.

The town of Gilbert received 0.43" of rain Sunday night.

ADOT camera footage appeared to show a vehicle stuck in the water.

When driving in monsoon conditions, remember turn around, don't drown.

