US 60 closed at Gilbert Road due to flooding

Posted at 9:40 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 00:43:36-04

US 60 has closed in the East Valley due to flooding according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound lanes are closed at Val Vista Drive, eastbound lanes have closed at Gilbert Road.

Officials say westbound traffic must exit at Val Vista Drive and eastbound traffic must exit at Gilbert Road.

The town of Gilbert received 1.10" of rain as of 9:30 p.m.

The westbound Greenfield Road on-ramp and the eastbound Gilbert Road are also closed.

Delays are expected in the area, no time of reopening has been issued.

