SR 51 southbound reopens after deadly crash early Sunday morning near Northern Avenue

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a crash on SR-51 near Northern Avenue early Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the crash just before 12:30 a.m.

Once troopers arrived, they found one vehicle involved in the crash.

DPS says a woman died after she was ejected from the vehicle. It is believed she was not wearing her seat belt.

That woman has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours as the crash was investigated, but they have since reopened.