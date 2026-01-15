SR 347 shut down near Cement Plant Road due to crash Thursday morning

MARICOPA, AZ — A portion of State Route 347 is shut down due to a crash near Cement Plant Road, north of Maricopa.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the closure is impacting the northbound lanes on Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers are assisting the Gila River Police Department with the investigation.

Gila River officials say the crash involved a school bus, but no children were on the bus at the time of the collision.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.