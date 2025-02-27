Southbound I-17 closed this weekend near SR 74 as ADOT completes project

PHOENIX — A stretch of southbound I-17 between State Route 74 and Loop 303 will be closed again this weekend. It's a familiar closure because that portion has been shut down numerous times over the past year as crews have worked to improve the freeway's pavement. The Arizona Department of Transportation says this weekend will be the last scheduled closure as the project is finally completed.

According to ADOT:



Southbound I-17 will be closed between SR 74 and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 3. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74 and Dove Valley Road will also be closed. Drivers should use the detour route on westbound SR 74 and avoid streets east of I-17 that are not designed for freeway traffic. Detour: Southbound I-17 traffic will detour west on State Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17.

ADOT says using the primary detour will limit delays for you and others, even if a navigation app suggests another route. Some street closures will be in place (allowing local traffic only).

Traffic is usually lighter during early morning or later at night, so that's something to keep in mind for your travel plans, too.

The project started last May.

After the project began, ABC15 reported complaints from drivers in the area who said they experienced vehicle troubles after waiting in traffic for multiple hours during area closures. Those living nearby also expressed concern about traffic issues in their neighborhoods caused by detouring vehicles.

See some of our prior coverage in the video player below: