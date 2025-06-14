Watch Now
Serious injuries reported after rollover crash on I-10 near 43rd Avenue

It's not clear how many people were hurt in the crash
6-14-25 I-10 43rd Ave crash
PHOENIX — Serious injuries are being reported after a rollover crash on I-10 in west Phoenix Saturday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say just before 7 a.m., they were called to the westbound lanes of the freeway near 43rd Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash.

Arizona Department of Transportation video shows at least two vehicles involved in the crash.

A truck appears to be on its left side against the center median wall.

DPS officials say there are serious injuries because of the crash, but it's not clear how many people are hurt.

The westbound lanes of the freeway are blocked as troopers investigate what led up to the crash.

