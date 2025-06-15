Elderly man pulled from apartment fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after an apartment fire in north Phoenix Saturday.
Phoenix fire officials say it happened around 7 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.
When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and a fire from the second story of an apartment complex, officials said.
"While battling the fire, crews found an elderly male inside the apartment and pulled him out of the fire," fire crews said.
He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
It is unknown what caused the fire.
An investigation remains ongoing. No other injuries were reported.