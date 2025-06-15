Elderly man pulled from apartment fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after an apartment fire in north Phoenix Saturday.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened around 7 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and a fire from the second story of an apartment complex, officials said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"While battling the fire, crews found an elderly male inside the apartment and pulled him out of the fire," fire crews said.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

An investigation remains ongoing. No other injuries were reported.