Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Elderly man pulled from apartment fire in north Phoenix

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
paradise valley pkwy apt fire
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after an apartment fire in north Phoenix Saturday.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened around 7 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and a fire from the second story of an apartment complex, officials said.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"While battling the fire, crews found an elderly male inside the apartment and pulled him out of the fire," fire crews said.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

An investigation remains ongoing. No other injuries were reported.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen