Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 near 67th Avenue for second day in a row

PHOENIX — A portion of eastbound I-10 is shut down in the West Valley due to a deadly crash Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. near 67th Avenue.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involves a motorcycle and a fatality has been reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and no further information is available.
Traffic is being diverted onto Loop 202 South Mountain and there is a lengthy backup building in the area.
View of the back-up building... #abc15 https://t.co/UgMfKVhbza pic.twitter.com/g340bCb8Ql— Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) October 28, 2022
This same area was shut down for several hours during Thursday morning's commute due to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck.