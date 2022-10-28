Deadly crash shuts down portion of I-10 near 67th Avenue for second day in a row

PHOENIX — A portion of eastbound I-10 is shut down in the West Valley due to a deadly crash Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. near 67th Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involves a motorcycle and a fatality has been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no further information is available.

Traffic is being diverted onto Loop 202 South Mountain and there is a lengthy backup building in the area.

This same area was shut down for several hours during Thursday morning's commute due to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck.