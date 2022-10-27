Watch Now
Person killed, truck driver arrested in crash on I-10 near 59th Avenue, DPS says

The freeway is expected to be shut down for several hours
One person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning along I-10 near 67th Avenue.
Posted at 4:16 AM, Oct 27, 2022
PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash along eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials told ABC15 crews at the scene that the collision involved two semi trucks and a passenger car just before 2 a.m.

The truck reportedly rear-ended the vehicle, pushing that vehicle into another semi and trapping a person inside. The car then caught fire, causing fatal injuries to the occupant.

DPS says the driver of the semi-truck was arrested and is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 67th Avenue. Expect delays in the area. There is no estimated time of reopening, but at this point, it is expected to remain closed into the morning commute time.

