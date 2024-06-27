Serious crash on Loop 101 near 67th Avenue leads to major backup

GLENDALE, AZ — Traffic is backing up on the Loop 101 in the northwest Valley after a serious crash Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Transportation video shows what appears to be about a half-dozen cars involved in the crash in the eastbound lanes near 67th Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to the crash just before 7:30 a.m.

They add that people were hurt in the crash, but they have not said how many people are hurt or how serious the injuries are.

All lanes of traffic are currently blocked, and DPS says traffic is getting by the crash on the shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.