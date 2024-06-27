Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Serious crash on Loop 101 near 67th Avenue leads to major backup

DPS has not yet confirmed how many people were hurt in the crash
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Loop 101 and 67th Avenue crash 6-27-24
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jun 27, 2024

GLENDALE, AZ — Traffic is backing up on the Loop 101 in the northwest Valley after a serious crash Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Transportation video shows what appears to be about a half-dozen cars involved in the crash in the eastbound lanes near 67th Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to the crash just before 7:30 a.m.

They add that people were hurt in the crash, but they have not said how many people are hurt or how serious the injuries are.

All lanes of traffic are currently blocked, and DPS says traffic is getting by the crash on the shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen