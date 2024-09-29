Section of Loop 202 westbound shut down after deadly crash Sunday morning

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Loop 202 are shut down just east of the Mini Stack after a deadly crash early this morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were originally called to the area on the Loop 202 near 24th Street for a multi-vehicle injury crash.

It's not clear how many people were hurt in the crash, but DPS tells ABC15 that at least one person has died from their injuries in the crash.

All westbound traffic on the Loop 202 is currently being diverted off the freeway at 32nd Street as the crash is investigated.