Loop 101 closed in both directions in West Valley after propane tank crash near Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A section of Loop 101 is closed in both directions in the West Valley after a five-vehicle crash involving hazardous materials Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one of the vehicles involved is a tanker truck loaded with propane. Video from the scene shows the tanker rolled over on top of another vehicle.

HAZMAT crews from DPS, as well as the Arizona Department of Transportation, and the Phoenix Fire Department, are all assisting with the cleanup.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

One patient was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says there is no active hazard to the public, but Loop 101 will be closed for several hours as they work to mitigate the hazardous materials and clear the vehicles.

Stay with ABC15 as this developing story continues to unfold.